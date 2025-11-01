Thousands turn out to see Edinburgh Samhuinn Fire Festival - 20 pictures

By Ian Swanson
Published 1st Nov 2025, 13:49 GMT

Nearly 5,000 people tuned out on Friday night for Edinburgh’s annual Samhuinn Fire Festival.

The festival, on Calton Hill, is a modern re-imagining of an ancient Celtic festival marking the end of the harvest season and the transition from Summer to Winter.

It sees scores of performers braving the cold to act out the battle for supremacy between the Summer and Winter kings.

The organisers, Beltane Fire Society, said the event had been “an enormous success” with a turn out of just under 5000 people.

Scroll through these pictures to get a flavour of the occasion.

The Samhuinn Fire Festival is an ancient Celtic festival marking the transition from Summer to Winter, the counter balance to the Beltane Fire Festival, which marks the start of Summer.

1. Ancient Celtic festival

The Beltane Fire Society marks Samhuinn with an energetic mix of fire-play, drumming, and immersive performances.

2. Fire-play and drumming

The Samhuinn story follows the overthrowing of Summer by Winter, with a dramatic stand-off between the Summer and Winter Kings. This is overseen by the Cailleach, a Celtic representation of the Goddess, or Divine Hag, who ultimately decides each King’s fate and ushers in the looming, colder months.

3. Stand-off of the kings

The transformation from Summer to Winter is supported by the energies and interactions of the Summer and Winter courts through fiery performance, music and dance.

4. Fiery transformation

