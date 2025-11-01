Thousands turn out to see Edinburgh Samhuinn Fire Festival - 20 pictures

The festival, on Calton Hill, is a modern re-imagining of an ancient Celtic festival marking the end of the harvest season and the transition from Summer to Winter.
It sees scores of performers braving the cold to act out the battle for supremacy between the Summer and Winter kings.
The organisers, Beltane Fire Society, said the event had been “an enormous success” with a turn out of just under 5000 people.
1. Ancient Celtic festival
The Samhuinn Fire Festival is an ancient Celtic festival marking the transition from Summer to Winter, the counter balance to the Beltane Fire Festival, which marks the start of Summer. | James Armandary
2. Fire-play and drumming
The Beltane Fire Society marks Samhuinn with an energetic mix of fire-play, drumming, and immersive performances. | Zhi Kang Chua
3. Stand-off of the kings
The Samhuinn story follows the overthrowing of Summer by Winter, with a dramatic stand-off between the Summer and Winter Kings. This is overseen by the Cailleach, a Celtic representation of the Goddess, or Divine Hag, who ultimately decides each King’s fate and ushers in the looming, colder months. | Zhi Kang Chua
4. Fiery transformation
The transformation from Summer to Winter is supported by the energies and interactions of the Summer and Winter courts through fiery performance, music and dance. | Nicholas Fethers