Three businesses faced sanctions this week after failing to pay their licence fees in time despite numerous reminders.

East Lothian Licensing Board was told the Town House Fish and Chip Bar, in Haddington, Seaglass Inn, Port Seton, and Fair Price store in Prestonpans, had all failed to respond to demands for the annual payments which were due on October 1.

Councillors expressed their disappointment at the actions of the businesses, with Councillor John McMillan urging colleagues to give the premises a ‘final warning’ and order them to either pay before the next meeting in November or appear before the board in person.

The board legal representative later informed the meeting that he had been informed during proceedings that the Seaglass Inn had now paid their fees.

The Licensing Standards Officer had earlier said that letters had been sent to all the premises at the end of July, and through September reminding them that they were due to pay the bill.

She said in the case of the Town House and Fair Price the fees had been late every year since 2020, although she said it was the first time Seaglass had not paid in time. The Town House annual fee is £280 while Fair Price’s fee is £220.

All the late payers were requested to attend the board meeting, held yesterday (Thursday) in Haddington Town House, which is directly across the road from the fish and chip takeaway, however no representatives appeared at the hearing.

Councillor John McMillan said of the Town House report: “I think it is sad no-one is here. This is a well-used and well-respected business in the town and looking at the history and the dates of communication I am disappointed.

Councillor McMillan’s motion to bring the case back to the next meeting and give a ‘very final reminder’ that it should be paid was agreed by the board for the Town House and for Fair Price Food Store.