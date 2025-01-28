Three Edinburgh schools reopen a day late following Storm Eowyn inspections

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Three Edinburgh high schools were reopening today after a day’s delay to allow building inspections to take place following Storm Eowyn.

The city council said Drummond High School, Forrester High School and Craigmount High School would be operating normally following the inspections yesterday.

Storm Eowyn, which sparked a rare red weather alert across central Scotland on Friday, forced schools to close and saw trains, buses, trams and planes cancelled. And it left a trail of destruction in its wake.

Craigmount High School will be open as normal today

Most schools and nurseries in the Capital reopened on Monday morning, but education bosses told staff and pupils at Drumond, Forrester and Craigmount to stay at home yesterday while their building were inspected for damage.

However, the council later announced: “Following the completion of safety inspections today, Drummond High School, Forrester High School & Craigmount High School will reopen as normal on Tues 28 Jan. Schools will contact parents/carers direct. All other schools, nurseries & early year settings reopened on Mon morning.”

And Drummond said on its website: “Following further roof inspection today, the school will be open as usual to all pupils and staff on Tuesday 28 January. We look forward to seeing everyone back at Drummond tomorrow.”