Three hospitalised in West Lothian road crash as emergency crews rush to scene

Three people were rushed to hospital after a crash on a West Lothian street in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Paramedics attended Mayfield’s Bogwood Road at 1.24am after receiving a report of the smash.

Three ambulances were deployed and it is understood police also raced to the scene.

The injured trio were taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh. Their condition is unknown at this time.

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokeswoman said: “We received a call at 01:24 on Saturday 15 June to attend a road traffic collision at Bogwood Road, Edinburgh.

“We dispatched three ambulances to the scene and three patients were transported to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary.”