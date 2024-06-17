Three hospitalised in West Lothian road crash as emergency crews rush to scene

By Jamie Saunderson
Published 17th Jun 2024, 12:08 BST
Paramedics attended Mayfield’s Bogwood Road at 1.24am after receiving a report of the smash.

Three people were rushed to hospital after a crash on a West Lothian street in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Three ambulances were deployed and it is understood police also raced to the scene.

A crash on Bogwood Road hospitalised threeA crash on Bogwood Road hospitalised three
A crash on Bogwood Road hospitalised three | Google

The injured trio were taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh. Their condition is unknown at this time.

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokeswoman said: “We received a call at 01:24 on Saturday 15 June to attend a road traffic collision at Bogwood Road, Edinburgh.

“We dispatched three ambulances to the scene and three patients were transported to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary.”

Police Scotland has been approached for comment.

