Three women have appeared in court on petition accused of malicious mischief aggravated by having a terrorist connection.

Susan Riddell, 42, from Glasgow, Allegra Fitzherbert, 34, from London, and Naomi Stubbs-Gorman, 31, from Glasgow, all faced the terror allegation when they appeared in private at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Monday.

Riddell is also facing a charge of dangerous driving aggravated by reason of having a terrorist connection under the Road Traffic Act 1988 Section 2.

On Tuesday, July 15, a van was driven into the fence of the Leonardo UK building in Edinburgh | Shut Down Leonardo

All three accused made no plea and the case was committed for further examination. Riddell and Fitzherbert were released on bail and no date has yet been set down for their next court appearance. But Stubbs-Gorman will have to return to court on Wednesday after her bail application was continued for 24 hours.

Around 100 protestors were present outside the city centre court building to show support for the three accused.

The court appearance comes six days after a van was allegedly driven into the perimeter fence of the Leonardo business premises at Crewe Toll in Edinburgh on July 15 this year.

The Leonardo facility has been repeatedly targeted by pro-Palestinian protesters over its alleged role in supplying equipment used by the Israel Defense Forces.

A Leonardo spokesperson told the PA news agency: “Leonardo UK is subject to UK government export controls and does not supply equipment direct to Israel.

“The right to peaceful protest is an important principle in our society, however, aggressive and violent activity should have no place in protest.

“The intimidation of our people, who work hard to support the security and defence of the UK, is not acceptable.”