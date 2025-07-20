Three women have been charged after a van was driven into an external fence of defence company Leonardo UK’s building in Edinburgh.

The women - aged 31, 34 and 42 - were arrested following the incident at Leonardo’s in Crewe Road North on Tuesday, 15 July, 2025.

Police said they had now been charged under the Terrorism Act 2000 and were due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Monday, 21 July, 2025.

Shut Down Leonardo

Activist group Shut Down Leonardo Edinburgh has claimed the arms company “supplies parts for the F-35 jets and Apache helicopters used in Israel's war against the Palestinians”.

Police Scotland said its Counter Terrorism Unit was leading the investigation and enquiries were ongoing.

As part of the investigation, officers are trying to trace the movements of a blue Ford Transit van in the Gorgie Road area on Monday, 14 July, 2025 and prior to the incident on Tuesday.

They are also keen to trace the movements of a white Honda CR-Z on these dates. The car was recovered from a car park in Gorgie Road following the incident.

Police also want to hear from anyone who was in the Crewe Road North or Gorgie Road areas and has any relevant dashcam footage or saw anything suspicious.

Anyone who saw either of the vehicles or has any information, is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference 0416 of 15 July.