Threipmuir Reservoir fire: newly-installed toilets at Edinburgh beauty spot burn down
A newly-installed block of toilets at an Edinburgh beauty spot burned to the ground this morning.
Firefighters attended the Threipmuir Reservoir just after 8am and tackled the blaze with buckets of water.
Reports emerged on social media today that the toilet block, understood to have been built very recently, had been destroyed by the fire.
It is unknown if the toilets had opened to the public.
A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We were alerted at 8.07am to reports of a fire at a block of toilets at Threipmuir Reservoir, Edinburgh.
“Operations Control mobilised one appliance to the scene where firefighters dampened the area using buckets of water.
“The crew left after ensuring the area was made safe.”
The City of Edinburgh Council, which owns the reservoir, has been approached for comment.
