Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A newly-installed block of toilets at an Edinburgh beauty spot burned to the ground this morning.

Firefighters attended the Threipmuir Reservoir just after 8am and tackled the blaze with buckets of water.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Reports emerged on social media today that the toilet block, understood to have been built very recently, had been destroyed by the fire.

It is unknown if the toilets had opened to the public.

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We were alerted at 8.07am to reports of a fire at a block of toilets at Threipmuir Reservoir, Edinburgh.

“Operations Control mobilised one appliance to the scene where firefighters dampened the area using buckets of water.

“The crew left after ensuring the area was made safe.”