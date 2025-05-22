A top rated Edinburgh restaurant and bar 'in an excellent location' has hit the market with a leasehold of £79,000.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pinčiukas on Morrison Street, first opened its doors two years ago, and was dubbed ‘Scotland’s first Lithuanian restaurant’. But the 40-cover restaurant and bar, which has received hundreds of positive online reviews, is now up for sale and is advertised as an ‘attractive and fully refurbished business’.

Pinčiukas on Edinburgh’s Morrison Street ‘is exceptionally well regarded with superb ratings on both Google and Tripadvisor’ | Rightbiz

Listed on Rightbiz, the advert reads: “This is an excellent trading location with the business surrounded by a mix of offices, commercial and retail space, student housing, hotels, and is close to Haymarket train station. Morrison Street connects Lothian Road and the financial services district of Edinburgh to Haymarket, making Morrison Street one of the busiest streets in Edinburgh, with footfall and custom seven days a week but with exceptional high daily footfall during Monday to Friday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Located directly opposite the entrance to the EICC, the ‘ impressively equipped’ premises includes a ‘spacious’ commercial kitchen ‘to suit dedicated caterers’. The venue occupies the ground floor and basement of a 4-storey tenement style property, with the business enjoying a large double frontage with centralised doorway.

The business is located at 83 Morrison Street, Edinburgh, EH3 8EA | Rightbiz

The business, which is offered in ‘first class walk in condition’ has an 85 square metre bar and restaurant space on the ground floor which also includes a well stocked bar and gantry. A flight of stairs at the rear leads down to the basement area which opens out to a further 76 square metres where the commercial kitchen, complete with a dumb waiter, is located.

The listing adds: “Our clients chose to operate on a restricted basis, operating the unit for only 38 hours per week, however new owners will immediately recognise that there is considerably more trading potential with this business, notably a lunch and even a breakfast offering. The premises are licensed fully to 1am. Our client wishes to retain the name of the business and as a consequence the site is offered for sale on a debranded basis.”