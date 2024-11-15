Top-rated Edinburgh restaurant that is listed in Michelin Guide to close after Hogmanay
Ondine Seafood Restaurant, which opened in 2009 on George IV Bridge will serve its last customers on Hogmanay. In a social media post, owners said ongoing building works on the street, which began in 2021, were a key reason for the decision.
But the award-winning team added that ‘2025 will be a very exciting and eventful year for us’ with plans to relocate to another Edinburgh city centre location next year.
Writing on social media, the restaurant owners said: “Our decision to move wasn’t an easy one but we want to ensure Ondine’s customers enjoy the superior dining experience they deserve.
“In recent years this has been hampered by the ongoing works to the façade of the building that is occupied in part by Ondine. With no end in sight to these works we have decided relocation is our best option, both for you and for us.
“We are looking forward to finding new premises in Edinburgh and we are so grateful to our team whose hard work, passion and dedication has made us what we are today. We also want to thank our loyal and incredible customer base.”
The restaurant team said the coming seven weeks ‘will be emotional’ after opening the restaurant 15 years ago but they plan to ‘go out with a bang.’
The award-winning restaurant, which is listed in Michelin Guide, was also named the best restaurant on Scotland at the National Restaurant Awards in 2019. The restuarant will launch their festive menu on December 3.
