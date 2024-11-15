Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Owners of a top-rated restaurant in Edinburgh’s city centre have announced they will close for good at the end of December.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ondine Seafood Restaurant, which opened in 2009 on George IV Bridge will serve its last customers on Hogmanay. In a social media post, owners said ongoing building works on the street, which began in 2021, were a key reason for the decision.

But the award-winning team added that ‘2025 will be a very exciting and eventful year for us’ with plans to relocate to another Edinburgh city centre location next year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Owners of Ondine Seafood Restaurant in Edinburgh said they will serve their last customers at their George IV Bridge venue on December 31 | Contributed

Writing on social media, the restaurant owners said: “Our decision to move wasn’t an easy one but we want to ensure Ondine’s customers enjoy the superior dining experience they deserve.

“In recent years this has been hampered by the ongoing works to the façade of the building that is occupied in part by Ondine. With no end in sight to these works we have decided relocation is our best option, both for you and for us.

“We are looking forward to finding new premises in Edinburgh and we are so grateful to our team whose hard work, passion and dedication has made us what we are today. We also want to thank our loyal and incredible customer base.”

The restaurant team said the coming seven weeks ‘will be emotional’ after opening the restaurant 15 years ago but they plan to ‘go out with a bang.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The award-winning restaurant, which is listed in Michelin Guide, was also named the best restaurant on Scotland at the National Restaurant Awards in 2019. The restuarant will launch their festive menu on December 3.