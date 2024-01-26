Tories hit out at cost of flat for Humza Yousaf while Bute House being repaired

The total bill for repair work and temporary accommodation for the First Minister was £856,307.

Tories have hit out at a £6,000 per month bill met by taxpayers to provide First Minister Humza Yousaf with alternative accommodation while his official residence was being repaired.

Mr Yousaf had to move out of Bute House in Charlotte Square from April to September while essential external and internal work was carried out on the A-listed building. The work included stonework and roof repairs advised by specialist surveyors, windows being refurbished and essential fire safety measures.

The Scottish Government arranged to rent a three-bedroom flat in central Edinburgh for the First Minister to use for the five months he was away from Bute House. Now it has revealed the total cost of the repair work and temporary accommodation was £856,307.59.

Costs for the flat amounted to £29,546.67, including fees of £5,400 for property search and advice, £2,035.20 in legal fees, £19,813.70 rent, £1,877.77 council tax and £420.00 end-of-tenancy fees.

Lothian MSP and Tory shadow housing secretary Miles Briggs said: “Humza Yousaf was lucky to find somewhere to rent, given the housing emergency declared by Edinburgh City Council – which the SNP’s disastrous rent cap has helped cause.

“But at £6,000 per month, it certainly didn’t come cheap to the taxpayer. At a time when his government is slashing budgets – including on housing – and hiking taxes to fill the black hole the SNP’s financial mismanagement has created, this will stick in the craw of hard-pressed Scots.

“Scotland is facing a housing crisis and thousands have been left languishing in temporary accommodation. How many more councils will have to declare a housing emergency for Humza Yousaf and his party to take the issue seriously?”

Bute House is owned by the National Trust for Scotland and the the Scottish Government pays an annual lease of £80,000 plus VAT, but the government is liable for all costs of repairs and maintenance. Routine surveys identified essential work which needed to be carried out.

Fire protection work cost £201,148; stonework and roof repairs, window refurbshment, work on cast-iron pipes and associated work came to £595,247; and removal and storage of artworks and special protection for chandeliers cost £30,365.