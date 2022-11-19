Travel across Scotland continues to be disrupted after a band of heavy rain battered parts of the country on Friday, causing flooding in some areas.The severe weather saw a woman, who it is believed was attempting to rescue a dog, swept into the River Don in Aberdeenshire .

Hundreds of passengers were left stranded last night when The East Coast Mainline between Edinburgh and Newcastle was flooded and had to be closed off. The weather forecast for Saturday is clear, with railway lines across the country slowly opening back up as staff work to prepare damage caused by the flooding.

Network Rail Scotland have been working to reopen numerous affected railway lines across the country overnight. On Twitter the group said the only railway line that remains closed is between Aberdeen and Dundee, though teams are currently out on the track and it is hoped it will reopen by mid-afternoon.

The following lines are now operating services:

The East Coast Main Line after repairs at Grantshouse (between Edinburgh and Berwick) were completed earlier than expected

Services have resumed in Fife

Trains are now moving through Perth”

The railway line between Aberdeen and Inverness has reopened with the first train running at 11.56am

The railway between Inverness and Wick/Thurso has reopened after track damage between Helmsdale and Forsinard was repaired

The Highland Mainline between Inverness and Perth has reopened, following very high water levels causing concern at Inver Viaduct, between Pitlochry and Dunkeld & Birnam.

The Edinburgh - Glasgow Queen Street via Falkirk High route is now fully operational, with flooding issues near Linlithgow and also at Newbridge now resolved

Stephen Dixon, a spokesperson for the Met Office, said the rain would slowly peter out by Friday evening but temperatures would drop overnight, as low as -4C in Northern Ireland. Today (Saturday, November 19) is expected to be clear - but more rain could follow on Sunday.