Working in a hotel based in a capital city is going to open your eyes to some of the stranger behaviours of the human race.

All walks of life will come and go on a daily basis, each leaving a slice of their own personality behind.

That's certainly the case for the Edinburgh staff of budget hotel chain Travelodge - who have been compiling the most bizarre requests they have had from customers in 2019.

'Can I reserve a sit down at Authur's Seat' - The most bizarre requests Edinburgh Travelodge staff have been asked in 2019

From the frankly outrageous Festival and Tattoo related queries to the ludicrous aAurthur's seat reservation requests - helpless staff have heard it all.

Here are some of their top picks:

· Do I really need to have to have a fringe cut for the festival?

· Where do I go to get the best Edinburgh tattoo?

· What is the best time to see Nessie?

· Can you arrange for a shooting star to pass the hotel at midnight?

· Is there a café the top of Ben Nevis?

· Can I reserve a sit down at Arthur’s Seat for 2pm today?

· Can you fill my bath with Irn-Bru – it’s a birthday present for my husband who loves it

· Can you put a large house made of shortbread in the room as a Christmas surprise for my nan

· Is the time in Scotland the same as England?

· Can you dress up as Brave Heart and make a special appearance at my work conference tonight so that people can take selfies with you

These are just some of the bizarre requests, the Edinburgh Travelodge hotel teams have been asked by customers during the last 12 months

Today, Travelodge, the UK’s first budget hotel chain has revealed the most bizarre requests that some of its 19 million customers have asked whilst staying in one of its 570 UK hotels during the last 12 months.

Across the company’s ten Edinburgh based Travelodge hotels, including on Princes Street and Learmonth Terrace the teams receive thousands of strange requests throughout the year. Some of the oddities during the last 12 months include:

Shakila Ahmed, Travelodge Spokeswoman said: “Annually we welcome around 19 million customers at our 570 hotels which include ten properties in Edinburgh.

Our hotel teams receive thousands of interesting requests from business and leisure guests. Where possible, our hotel teams will go above and beyond to help customers as they relish a good challenge. However there are some requests beyond their control such as getting a raft of ducks to go to sleep, stopping the traffic on the M5, getting the Northern Lights to make an appearance and getting a herd of sheep as a sleep aid.”