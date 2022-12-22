Christmas in Edinburgh 2022: are petrol stations open on Christmas Day? Shell, Esso and bp opening times
For those travelling on and around Christmas Day, make sure you don’t get stuck with an empty tank of fuel.
As Christmas Day inches closer and closer, drivers may have their travel plans nailed down, but what if your local petrol station is shut in the run up to Christmas Day? Here’s a list of all the main petrol stations in Edinburgh and when they will open including Christmas Day.
For travellers across Edinburgh, 2022 will be remembered as the year your eyes became dry endlessly glancing at petrol prices and train times. With rail strikes still dominating travel plans, many will have to turn to their humble car to take another stress out of Christmas.
Whether you’ve clocked out of work late to embark on the famous driving home for Christmas stint or you’re making those small journeys between friends and family on the big day. It certainly won’t do any harm to know where your nearest fuel station is.
But are petrol stations, much like supermarkets, closed over Christmas and New Year? With retailers closing on Boxing Day now rather than Christmas Day alone, will petrol stations follow suit?
Edinburgh Evening News is here to bring you all the information you need to travel around Christmas in peace.
Opening times for petrol stations in Edinburgh over the Christmas period
Listed below are all the main petrol stations and what they have announced so far. For more localised information, please visit the store locator page at the individual station’s website - which we have provided below each company.
Shell
Shell has revealed most of their stations will stay open during the Christmas holidays but attached facilities such as (car wash and customer toilets) could be shut.
You can visit Shell’s station’s store locator page for up-to-the-minute information on Shell stations in case you need to fill up during your travels.
Esso
Esso has confirmed that a number of their petrol stations will remain open over the Christmas period, however some of their in-store facilities (customer toilets, food and drink) will be affected by individual opening times in some locations. You can visit its store locator page in advance of any long trips over the festive season.
BP
A BP representative has confirmed that “most are open 24 hours a day, seven days a week and 365 days a year. So, if customers realise they’ve forgotten something crucial on a public holiday, bp’s service stations offer essential supplies for those last-minute purchases.” Visit its store locator to find out where to visit.
Tesco Petrol Stations
Tesco has confirmed its petrol stations will be running different schedules during the Christmas period, and that any customer wishing information on their local petrol station’s opening hours should visit the Tesco Store locator page on its website.
Asda Petrol Stations
The majority of Asda’s petrol stations are “pay at the pump” therefore the closing of Asda stores during the Christmas period will likely not have any effect on motorists requiring to fill up during this period.
Morrisons Petrol Stations
Morrisons have confirmed that all petrol station forecourts will remain open throughout the festive season except for Christmas Day.