Drivers urged to take care after yellow weather warning for ice in Edinburgh
The Met Office issued the warning yesterday afternoon.
Thursday, 14th November 2019, 6:50 am
Updated
Thursday, 14th November 2019, 6:53 am
Motorists are advised to take extra care this morning as there is a risk of ice on the roads in Edinburgh and the Lothians.
A yellow weather warning issued by the Met Office yesterday warned of icy patches and difficult driving conditions.
There is also a higher risk of injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces.
Drivers are advised to allow extra time for journeys, and to factor in time to de-ice windscreens before setting off.
The yellow warning, which began at 7pm on Wednesday, will be in place until 10am this morning.