Drivers urged to take care after yellow weather warning for ice in Edinburgh

Motorists are advised to take extra care this morning as there is a risk of ice on the roads in Edinburgh and the Lothians.

A yellow weather warning issued by the Met Office yesterday warned of icy patches and difficult driving conditions.

There is also a higher risk of injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces.

The weather warning has been issued for the East of Scotland.

Drivers are advised to allow extra time for journeys, and to factor in time to de-ice windscreens before setting off.