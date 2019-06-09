Duke Street in Leith closed after man falls from building

Duke Street in Leith has been closed to traffic due to a man falling from a building.

The road is closed by the Duke's Head pub and Police on the scene say that it is likely to remain closed for a few hours.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “Police and Ambulance attended Duke Street Edinburgh just after 5pm on Sunday 9th June with regards to an adult male who appears to have fallen from a building there.

"The male and an adult female injured during the incident have been taken to hospital for treatment. Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances. Anyone with any relevant information, please contact the Police on 101 quoting incident number 3107.”

