Trains to and from Dunbar have been cancelled after a signalling fault on East Coast Main line this morning, with another nearby train station affected also.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A signalling fault at Innerwick in East Lothian has led to the cancellation of all trains to and from Dunbar, with services to and from North Berwick also affected.

Scotrail engineers are currently on site trying to repair the signalling fault. In the meantime, Scotrail has announced that train tickets to these towns will now be accepted on some bus services.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stock photo of Dunar Station in East Lothian. | Ian Georgeson

Posting on X at 11.10am on Tuesday, September 9, Scotrail said: “We have received reports of a signalling fault at Innerwick on the East Coast Main line. Due to this, we're currently unable to run trains to/from Dunbar and services to/from North Berwick are also being affected. @NetworkRailSCOT engineers are currently on site.”

Scotrail then added that it now has ticket acceptance in place with Lothian Buses for services from Edinburgh - Musselburgh - Prestonpans, and Perrymans buses from Edinburgh to Musselburgh and Dunbar.