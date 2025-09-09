Dunbar trains cancelled after signalling fault on East Coast Main line with North Berwick trains affected also
A signalling fault at Innerwick in East Lothian has led to the cancellation of all trains to and from Dunbar, with services to and from North Berwick also affected.
Scotrail engineers are currently on site trying to repair the signalling fault. In the meantime, Scotrail has announced that train tickets to these towns will now be accepted on some bus services.
Posting on X at 11.10am on Tuesday, September 9, Scotrail said: “We have received reports of a signalling fault at Innerwick on the East Coast Main line. Due to this, we're currently unable to run trains to/from Dunbar and services to/from North Berwick are also being affected. @NetworkRailSCOT engineers are currently on site.”
Scotrail then added that it now has ticket acceptance in place with Lothian Buses for services from Edinburgh - Musselburgh - Prestonpans, and Perrymans buses from Edinburgh to Musselburgh and Dunbar.