Edinburgh Airport has welcomed an extension to the deadline to install new scanners that will allow passengers to keep liquids and laptops in their hand luggage.

The UK Government had previously set a deadline of June 1 for all major airports to introduce computed tomography scanners that create 3D images. But the Department for Transport (DfT) revealed this week that it had recognised the challenges involved in installing the equipment, prompting it to approve deadline extensions of up to 12 months on a case-by-case basis.

New scanners allowing passengers at Edinburgh Airport to carry liquids and laptops in their hand luggage are expected in the coming weeks and months. Stock photo by Lisa Ferguson.

Since 2006, liquids going through security have had to be carried in containers of 100ml or less and also displayed in a clear plastic bag, often causing quite the commotion at airport security when this was first introduced. The new scanners will allow items to be left inside bags and liquids up to two litres will be permitted.

Edinburgh Airport has revealed that it hopes to install a number of the new scanners in the “coming weeks and months”. In a Facebook post, the airport said: “This is a welcome announcement that will help provide clarity for passengers travelling through the airport this summer.

“Work is currently ongoing to install the new scanners, and a number will be in place in the coming weeks and months, however all passengers should follow the usual rules until any changes are announced.”

With the new scanners still to be installed, the Capital airport also reminded passengers that in the meantime they need to make sure all liquids are under 100ml and in a clear bag, laptops and tablets need to still go in the tray with nothing covering them, and jackets and belts should still be removed when heading through security.