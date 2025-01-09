Edinburgh City Bypass closed after car bursts into flames during early morning rush hour traffic
The incident was reported to police at around 6.50am on Thursday, January 9. Road users are advised to avoid the area during the busy morning rush hour traffic. There are no reported injuries at this stage.
The major Edinburgh road was still closed at 8.15am this morning, with the closure causing large queues of traffic in the surrounding areas including Sheriffhall Roundabout and Hillend, and delays of around 20 minutes according to Traffic Scotland.
In an update at 8.15am, Traffic Scotland added: “Traffic is extremely heavy in the area and tailing back to Old Craighall. There is now a local diversion in place.”
While, AA Traffic News said of the early morning incident: “Road closed and long delays due to vehicle fire on A720 Edinburgh City Bypass Westbound from A701 Straiton Road (Straiton Junction) to A702 Biggar Road (Lothianburn Junction).
“Congestion to Sheriffhall Roundabout and delays on the Eastbound side back to Hermiston Gait.”
Police Scotland confirmed officers are at the scene. A spokesperson said: “The A720 Edinburgh city bypass is closed westbound at the Straiton junction following a vehicle fire, reported to police around 6.50am on Thursday, January 9.
“Road users are advised to avoid the area. There are no reported injuries.”
