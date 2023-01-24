Edinburgh crash: 10-year-old girl rushed to hospital after collision in Pennywell Road
A ten-year-old girl was taken to hospital after a collision with a vehicle on a busy road in Edinburgh's Pilton area.
It happened on Pennywell Road soon after 6pm on Monday (January 23). Passers-by reported seeing the girl lying on the ground and queues of traffic building up.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 6.10pm, we were made aware of a crash involving a pedestrian and a vehicle on Pennywell Road, Edinburgh. The pedestrian, a 10-year-old girl, was taken to the Royal Hospital for Children and Young People to be checked over.”