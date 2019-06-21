Edinburgh Festival 2019: Road closures and restricted access during Fringe season

The annual Edinburgh Festival Fringe 2019 will take place from 2 to 26 August - with some road closures and restricted access in place during the month-long event.

These are the road closures for Edinburgh Fringe 2019.

“A series of changes will be implemented in Edinburgh's Old Town this summer to ensure safety and accessibility during the busy Festival period,” said Edinburgh City Council.

Partially closed streets

Victoria Street, Cockburn Street and parts of the Royal Mile will be vehicle free for part of the day during summer in the city, from 28 July to 1 September.

Fully closed streets

The High Street between South Gray’s Close and St Mary’s Street and top of Blair Street will be fully closed to vehicles.

Restricted access

There will also be restricted access to the Cowgate and Candlemaker Row.

Access for blue badge holders

Vehicular access for blue badge holders and other people with mobility issues will be available at key locations throughout the Fringe period.

Both deliveries and amenities for local businesses will take place during the hours that streets are open to vehicles and a dial-a-taxi service has been arranged for those residents affected by the rerouting of the number 35 bus while these road closures are in place.

Concerns over increased crowds and narrow pavements

These road closures and restricted access come after concerns raised in a report to the Council's Culture and Communities Committee, which highlight the challenges created by increased crowds and narrow pavements in the city.

This includes a lack of pedestrian accessibility and the “potential for conflict with cars”, according to Edinburgh City Council.

Transport and Environment Convener, Councillor Lesley Macinnes, said, “We are very fortunate to live in such a popular, vibrant city, boasting an excellent calendar of events and world-famous attractions.

“However, with this comes the pressure of ensuring the safety and wellbeing of the many residents and visitors who pass through our streets every day.

“These temporary adaptations will reduce pressure on busy pavements making it much easier for local residents to carry on with their daily lives, whilst creating a more relaxed, welcoming atmosphere at a time where Edinburgh is at its busiest.”