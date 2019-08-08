Edinburgh Lord Provost slams traffic chaos as tour buses stack up on Waverley Bridge

Edinburgh's Lord Provost has taken a very public swipe at the traffic situation in the city centre after tour buses backed up on Waverley Bridge.

Corstorphine SNP councillor and Edinburgh Lord Provost Frank Ross blasted the "total chaos" on Waverley Bridge on Thursday, where Edinburgh tour buses normally terminate.

Writing on his official Twitter account at just before 5pm, the city's Lord Lieutenant said the number of buses had exceeded the available berths on the bridge, forcing them to back up on to nearby Market Street and beyond.

The Lord Provost then demanded that traffic management solution be put in place to ease the situation.

He tweeted: "TOTAL CHAOS on Waverley Bridge due to tour buses now backing up on to Market Street and beyond. Can we please get some traffic management in place."

Following discussion with Police Scotland, the Evening News understands the traffic situation on Waverley Bridge has eased since Mr Ross's tweet, with the number of queuing buses back to normal levels.

Waverley Bridge has stances for the city's numerous tour buses, but also acts as the city centre terminus for the Airlink 100 service, while nearby Market Street is commonly used by coaches.

Visitor numbers are exceptionally high in the Capital's city centre during the month of August with the Edinburgh International Festival and Edinburgh Festival Fringe in full swing.

In a separate transport incident on Thursday afternoon, part of Princes Street was temporarily closed to all westbound traffic due to a broken bus near the Mound.

Motorists in the city centre have been advised to expect some delays.