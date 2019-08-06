Edinburgh Lothian Buses strike: These are the terms of the new deal in full

A city council official will be drafted into Lothian Buses to oversee complaints of “behaviours and trust” with management, if drivers back a new deal to avert strike action on Friday.

Last week, union leaders and Lothian Buses management brokered a deal, which led to continuous strike action being suspended. The agreement, which features 13 bullet points, will be voted on by Unite members on Friday after being unanimously backed by union stewards. If approved, strike action is set to be halted – but drivers could reject the deal, leading the way for a walkout.

The strike action was initially tabled amid allegations of a toxic management culture within Lothian Buses management.

Edinburgh Lothian Buses strike: Council HR official to oversee 'bullying' investigations

Additional proposals tabled by senior management of Lothian buses:

- There will be a high level of review of all cases received from the union in respect of bullying and harassment. If the matters have not been dealt with correctly or appropriately in line with policy, the case will be revisited with the full involvement with Unite.

- An independent HR officer from the City of Edinburgh Council will be brought in to address the issues of “behaviours and trust”. Unite will be involved at every stage of this.

- Unite has assurances from all stakeholders including the City of Edinburgh Council senior officials and elected representatives, that the longstanding issues of a culture of bullying and harassment will be fully addressed.

- Terms and conditions are protected for a period of five years.

- The five-day single deck shift will move form a maximum of 12 hours to 9 hours 15 minutes.

- A staggered progression rate will be introduced for single deck drivers, after two years, from £11.81 to £12.81 and, at three years, the full rate will apply.

- The single deck overtime rate will be paid straight through by the end of August.

- Management will consult Unite to look at more three-part shifts for a four-day week. Any changes to this will take place on October 6, 2019.

- The use of vans will be reinstated at Stenhouse/Saughton Road by the year end due to procurement needs. There will be a full job description of employee director produced by the end of August and shared with Unite.

