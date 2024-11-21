Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

BEAR Scotland, acting on behalf of Transport Scotland, is planning to install traffic signals on the A702 near Hillend, at the junction with the A703 and Old Pentland Road.

The works will take place over 10 nights between the hours of 7.30pm and 6am, beginning on the night of Monday, December 2, and concluding on the night of Friday, December 13. No works will take place on the nights of Saturday, December 7 or Sunday, December 8.

The A702 at this location will be closed in both directions during the works, with a signed diversion route in place between the Lothianburn Junction on the A720 and Easter Howgate, via the A720 to Straiton Junction, the A701 and Bush Loan Road. This Midlothian diversion will add approximately nine minutes and 3.5 miles to affected journeys.

The A702 near Hillend, at the junction with the A703 and Old Pentland Road in Midlothian. | BEAR Scotland

Access for emergency vehicles will be maintained at all times, and local access will be provided for residents who live within the closure. All traffic management will be removed outside of working hours.

Consultation has taken place with relevant stakeholders in advance of these works to make them aware of the traffic management arrangements and to minimise any inconvenience.

Tommy Deans, BEAR Scotland’s southeast network manager, said: “These new traffic lights will improve safety for motorists using the junction between the A702, the A703 and Old Pentland Road.

“It is essential for the safety of the workforce that we close the road during the works, however we’ve scheduled them during overnight hours to minimise any disruption. We thank road users in advance for their patience.”

Road users are encouraged to plan ahead before setting out by checking the Traffic Scotland website for up-to-date travel information and allowing extra time for their journey.