Motorists are being warned about upcoming overnight slip-road closures at junctions on either side of the Queensferry Crossing.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

BEAR Scotland, on behalf of Transport Scotland, is set to carry out coring investigation works on slip-roads at M90 Junction 1C Admiralty, M90 Junction 1B Ferrytoll and M9 Junction 1A Kirkliston.

For the safety of road users and the workforce, each slip-road will be subject to a full overnight closure while work takes place.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On the night of Tuesday, September 23, between 8pm and 6am, the southbound slip-roads on and off the M90 at Junction 1C will be closed, with the following diversion routes signposted. Traffic wishing to join the M90 southbound at Junction 1C will be diverted via the M90 northbound to exit at the Junction 2 off-slip, following the A823(M) westbound, turning at Pitreavie Roundabout and returning via the A832(M) eastbound to join the M90 Southbound. This diversion will add approximately four minutes and 3.4 miles to affected journeys.

Motorists are being warned about upcoming overnight closures of slip-roads at junctions at either side of the Queensferry Crossing. Picture: Adrian Dennis/AFP via Getty Images

Traffic wishing to exit the M90 southbound will be diverted onwards to turn at Junction 1B and return on the M90 northbound to exit via the Junction 1C northbound off-slip. This diversion will add approximately three minutes and 2.1 miles to affected journeys.

On the night of Wednesday, September 24, between 8pm and 6am, the M90 Junction 1C southbound on-slip and the M90 Junction 1B southbound off-slip will be closed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Traffic wishing to join the M90 southbound at Junction 1C will be diverted via the same diversion as above.

Traffic wishing to exit the M90 southbound at Junction 1B will be diverted off the motorway at Junction 1C, to follow the A985, Castle Road, Millennium Avenue, Barham Road and Milne Road to Ferrytoll Junction. This diversion will add approximately six minutes and 1.8 miles to affected journeys.

On the nights of Friday and Monday, September 26 and 29, between 8pm and 6am, the M9 Junction 1A slip-road onto the M9 southbound towards Newbridge will be closed.

Traffic wishing to join the M9 southbound will be diverted onto the M9 northbound toward Winchburgh to turn at Junction 1B and return on the M9 southbound. This diversion will add approximately five minutes and 4.8 miles to affected journeys.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tommy Deans, BEAR Scotland’s Southeast Network Manager, said: “It is essential for the safety of the workforce that we close the carriageway during these works, however we’ve scheduled them during overnight hours to minimise any disruption.

“We thank motorists in advance for their patience while our teams carry out these essential investigation works.”

Emergency access will be maintained at all times, and all traffic management will be removed outside of working hours. Consultation has taken place with relevant stakeholders in advance of these works to make them aware of the traffic management arrangements and to minimise any inconvenience.

Motorists are encouraged to plan ahead before setting out by checking the Traffic Scotland website for up-to-date travel information and allowing extra time for their journey.