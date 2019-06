This is a comprehensive list of all of the road closures due to start from Monday 1 July until Sunday 7 July according to the City of Edinburgh Council website.

1. Crammond Road South, 01 July to 31 October 2/3-way temporary traffic lights on Main Street to Cramond Road North due to gas main renewal. Begins 8am on Monday until 31 October.

2. Colinton Road, 01 July to 06 August 3-way temporary traffic lights at Firrhill roundabout for 2-3 weeks then 2-way lights as work progresses due to gas main renewal. Begins 8am on Monday morning.

3. Durham Road, 01 July to 05 July Road closed between Milton Road West and Durham Drive due to building contractor crane operations at new Co-op. Begins 8:30am on Monday and finishes at 4pm on Friday.

4. East Trinity Road, 01 July to 03 July Temporary traffic lights from York Road to Beresford Place due to clearing blocked cable ducts. Begins 9:30am on Monday and wraps up 4pm on Wednesday.

