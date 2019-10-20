Edinburgh roadworks: tram repairs, road closures and temporary traffic lights
Here are all of the published roadworks in Edinburgh which will start in the coming week.
Longstone Road (Sighthill)
Scottish Water are performing ironwork repairs.
Road closed to northbound traffic, and a diversion is in place via Murrayburn Road - Wester Hailes Road.
20-Oct-2019 09:00 - 18:00
George IV Bridge (City Centre)
At Victoria Street
Scottish Water are performing manhole repairs at Victoria Street.
Two-way temporary traffic lights on the northbound side of George IV Bridge and Victoria Street, while the southbound lane is closed.
20-Oct-2019 09:30 - 17:00
South St David Street (City Centre)
Ironworks repairs between Princes Street and Rose Street.
Lane restrictions in both directions. Bus stop at side of Jenners relocated to Amarone.
20-Oct-2019 09:30
20-Oct-2019 15:30
Dundas Street (City Centre)
Scottish Water are repairing ironworks at Abercromby Place.
Citybound lane closure.
20-Oct-2019 09:30 - 18:00
Elder Street (City Centre)
Trams at York Place are undergoing chamber works.
Elder Street will be closed from York Place southound.
20-Oct-2019 22:00
21-Oct-2019 06:00
B7030 Cliftonhall Road (Almond)
The rail bridge between Claylands Road and Newbridge Industrial Estate is being repaired by Network Rail.
Cliftonhall Road will be closed.
21-Oct-2019 08:00
20-Dec-2019 17:00
Dreghorn Park (Colinton)
A manhole is being repaired on the path between Dreghorn Park and The Gallolee.
The path will be closed and an alternative route signposted via Redford Road.
21-Oct-2019 09:00
25-Oct-2019 16:00
Torduff Road (Fairmilehead)
Scottish Water are upgrading a water main near the junction with Bonaly Road.
The road will be closed, but temporary access will be provided.
21-Oct-2019 09:30
25-Oct-2019 16:00
Hermitage Drive (Meadows)
BT will be repairing cables between Braid Avenue and Corrennie Gardens
Three-way temporary traffic lights will be in place.
21-Oct-2019 09:30
22-Oct-2019 16:00
Viewforth (Meadows)
Contractors are building a sewer connection between Hartington Gardens and Viewforth Square.
The road will be closed, and a diversion signed via Viewforth - Montpeller Park - Gilmore Place.
21-Oct-2019 09:30
18-Nov-2019 16:00
Albert Street (Leith Walk)
The council is carrying out CCTV survey work between Leith Walk and Murano Place
The road will be closed with a signed diversion in place.
21-Oct-2019 19:00
23-Oct-2019 06:00
North St David Street (City Centre)
The southbound lane will be closed for crane operations.
21-Oct-2019 20:00
22-Oct-2019 03:00
A199 Salamander Street (Leith)
A digital billboard needs overnight maintenance work at the junction with Carron Place.
Three-way temporary traffic lights will be in place.
21-Oct-2019 22:00
22-Oct-2019 04:00
A903 Granton Road (Forth)
BT will be carrying out cabling works between Rosebank Grove and Ferry Road
Lane closures will be in place and a contraflow system set up for traffic.
22-Oct-2019 09:30
29-Oct-2019 16:00
B900 Bonnington Road (Leith Walk)
The carriageway is being resurfaced near Bonnington Toll.
The junction will be closed each night.
22-Oct-2019 18:30
25-Oct-2019 06:00
B9085 Ferry Road (Forth)
Overnight maintenance on a digital billboard at West Granton Access.
Lane closures will be in place through the junction.
22-Oct-2019 22:00
23-Oct-2019 04:00
Dublin Street Lane South (City Centre)
Crane operations will close the road to traffic between Dublin Street and No. 23.
23-Oct-2019 06:00
27-Oct-2019 18:00
Pilton Avenue (Forth)
BT are performing cable ducting works between Pilton Drive and Pilton Place.
Temporary traffic lights will be in place.
23-Oct-2019 09:30
27-Oct-2019 16:00
Manor (City Centre)
Scottish Water is repairing the carriageway after a pipe burst at Rothesay Place.
The road will be closed.
23-Oct-2019 09:30
25-Oct-2019 16:00
Church Hill (Meadows)
BT is installing a new cable at Clinton Road
Three-way temporary traffic lights will be in place.
23-Oct-2019 09:30
24-Oct-2019 16:00
Arthur Street (Leith Walk)
The council is carrying out CCTV survey work at the junction with Leith Walk.
A road closure will be in place, and diversions as signed.
23-Oct-2019 19:00
25-Oct-2019 06:00
Drum Brae Drive (Gyle)
Scottish Power is installing power connections at the junction with Hoseason Gardens.
Three-way temporary traffic lights will be in place.
24-Oct-2019 09:30
26-Oct-2019 18:00
East Hermitage Place (Leith)
The council is resurfacing the road at Links Gardens.
Links Gardens will be closed, and three-way temporary traffic lights will be in place.
24-Oct-2019 18:30
25-Oct-2019 03:59
7 Dalkeith Road (Southside)
Scottish Water are working on a main connection at East Mayfield. Three-way temporary traffic lights will be in place, and East Mayfield will be closed.
25-Oct-2019 09:30
28-Oct-2019 16:00
A901 Lindsay Road (Leith)
The road is being resurfaced between North Junction Street and North Leith Sands.
The road will be closed to eastbound traffic, with one lane open westbound, 6.30pm - 3am each week night.
25-Oct-2019 19:00
30-Oct-2019 06:00
A702 Comiston Road (Morningside)
BT are performing overnight cabling work at Braidburn Terrace and Greenbank Crescent.
Three-way temporary traffic lights will be in place, and Braidburn Terrace will be closed.
25-Oct-2019 20:00
26-Oct-2019 06:00