Edinburgh 'super bus' blamed after grandma crashes into disabled man's car

A GRANDMOTHER has told how one of the Capital’s new ‘super buses’ caused her to crash into a disabled man’s car.

A number 31 'super bus' at the Lasswade junction

Retired carer Iris Dewar was driving home from the shops in Lasswade one busy Friday afternoon when she swerved to avoid an oncoming number 31 service.

No one was injured in the smash but Mrs Dewar fears future accidents while Lothian Buses deny their driver was responsible.

“I’m a really careful driver and I’ve never felt threatened at that junction before but I felt threatened this time,” said the 72-year-old from Bonnyrigg.

“I feel the driver of that bus has some responsibility for what happened. I’m back on the road now but I was jumpy for days after. It was really stressful.

Mrs Dewar was trying to turn right when the crash happened

“It’s not just about me, it’s about the future. I’m hoping another accident doesn’t happen there because it could be serious.”

The grandmother-of-two was preparing to turn right from High Street, Lasswade, onto Hillhead shortly after 4pm on June 7.

One of the 129-passenger six-wheel buses was heading in the opposite direction, from Hillhead to High Street.

Mrs Dewar said she fearful the bus would run into her and so she took evasive action - hitting a Peugeot Partner Tepee in the next lane.

Damage to the bumper and front wing of Mrs Dewar’s Honda CRV was estimated at more than £1,000.

The wheelchair using passenger in the Peugeot had motor neurone disease while the driver, his wife, was visibly upset by the ordeal.

Mrs Dewar’s husband Bob has now written to Lothian Bus bosses asking them to accept responsibility after their driver failed to stop.

“Your driver came at her as stated, with speed, and she thought the bus was going to plough right into her making her swerve to her left,” Bob, 75, wrote to bus bosses.

“It is a sharp turn and the bus came within inches of our car. Her action resulted in her hitting a car coming up on her nearside.

“Your driver must have been aware there was a collision, yet he didn’t stop. A bus driver can be late, but not early.

“A few minutes delay wouldn’t have hurt him. If he wasn’t aware of the collision, I would venture to suggest he’s not been very vigilant.

“Our insurers are holding us responsible for this accident. I think Lothian Buses should shoulder the blame.

“Big buses like that one, I would respectfully submit, should not be operating on that route. The turn required is too sharp.”

The Evening News reported earlier this week how drivers of the new flagship fleet of ‘super buses’ have to perform three-point turns to navigate a tiny roundabout on Waverley Bridge.

And the buses were filmed crossing onto the opposing carriageway at the same junction where Mrs Dewar’s accident happened.

A spokeswoman for Lothian said: “We refute any allegation that our vehicle was the cause of an incident at this junction.

“The junction is a downhill give way onto the busy Elm Row. Our drivers have to stop at this junction before moving off again and we cannot see any basis for the claim that the bus was being driven ‘at speed’ through this junction.”