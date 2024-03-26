Edinburgh to Fife ScotRail trains cross iconic Forth Bridge in new Train Sim game
Only the lucky few get to drive trains across the iconic Forth Bridge in real life, but players of Train Sim World 4 now can, with the Fife circle route from Edinburgh released today, Tuesday, March 26.
Developed by Stirling-based Rivet Games and published by Dovetail Games, the train sim add-on will allow players to take the helm and drive ScotRail trains between the capital, Glenrothes and Markinch via both Dunfermline and Kirkcaldy. With trains styled in the operator’s famous Saltire livery, players will also be able to choose ScotRail’s class 170 trains, and drive the 52 miles of railway from Edinburgh Waverley to Markinch.
Phil Campbell, ScotRail customer operations director, said: “It’s fantastic to see the world famous Forth Bridge come to life in this new Fife circle addition to Train Sim World 4.
“ScotRail regularly operate the class 170 trains on this route, and I’m sure players will be delighted to see this addition to the game.”
Jasper Holzapfel, community manager at Rivet Games, said: “We’re always proud to recreate a route close to home, and had a lot of fun bringing the virtual recreation of Fife circle, and the class 170 to life!”
It has also been announced that following the re-opening of the branch line to Leven in June, Rivet Games will begin adding this into the route as part of a post-release update. The ScotRail class 158 train is also planned to be made available for this route later in the year, as an additional loco add-on, courtesy of Skyhook Games.
