Loganair has announced a direct service connecting the island of Guernsey and the capital city of Scotland as part of its summer 2025 schedule.

The weekly service will operate on Saturdays between May 24 and September 13, departing Edinburgh at 4.10pm and arriving in Guernsey at 6.10pm. The return service takes off at 6.40pm, landing in Edinburgh at 8.45pm.

The route will provide direct connectivity for Scottish passengers looking to holiday in the renowned beach resorts of Guernsey, located just off the French Coast. Holiday-goers will have the chance to explore the incredible coastal cliffs, sample its delicious local produce and learn more about the island’s history.

Fares start at just £89.99 and are inclusive of generous luggage allowances of up to 21kg, spread between on-board and cabin bags. The service is operated by a 72-seater ATR-72, Loganair’s most sustainable aircraft.

Luke Lovegrove, chief commercial officer, said: “We are committed to enhancing connectivity for those travelling throughout the year – whether for business, leisure or keeping connected with loved ones – and we know that our passengers are always looking for new destinations to explore over summer months.

“We are thrilled that we’ve been able to launch a new direct service between Scotland’s capital city and the beautiful island of Guernsey.”

Kate Sherry, chief commercial officer (Aero) at Edinburgh Airport, said: "It’s fantastic to see Loganair launching a new Edinburgh to Guernsey route for summer 2025, offering passengers more choice and enhancing seamless connectivity between Scotland’s capital and the stunning Channel Islands.

"This new service makes travelling between these two incredible destinations even easier, and we’ll enjoy seeing more of the iconic Loganair tartan tail fin at Edinburgh Airport, what’s not to love?"

James Underwood, head of commercial for Guernsey Ports, said: "Guernsey Ports is pleased to be able to welcome Loganair back to the Island in 2025 after a six year hiatus, and looks forward to re-establishing a valued relationship with the airline.

“The new weekend service will add options and flexibility for Islanders heading to Scotland and beyond, and provide additional opportunities for visitors looking to travel to Guernsey for business or leisure next Summer. We look forward to a successful season together."

To find out more about Loganair’s new direct service between Edinburgh and Guernsey and to book your next trip, visit www.loganair.co.uk.