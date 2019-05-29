Edinburgh traffic: 3-mile queue on City Bypass after car leaves road at Straiton

Have your say

Drivers are facing a three mile queue after a car left the road at the Straiton junction off the Edinburgh City Bypass.

A police spokeswoman said they received a report of one vehicle leaving the eastbound slip road at about 12:45pm.

Details of any injuries are unknown at this stage.

Traffic Scotland has tweeted that one lane is blocked as a result of the incident and that traffic is currently backed up to Lothianburn, a distance of about three miles.