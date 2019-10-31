Edinburgh traffic and travel: Delays on the bypass and M8

Traffic is building around the Capital (Photo: Traffic Scotland)

Drivers are seeing minor congestion in the usual spots in and around Edinburgh this morning.

A crash at 6.44am this morning caused delays southbound on the M90 approach to the Queensferry Crossing with queues back to the A92. This was due to a lane closure which has since reopened with all lanes now running but with heavy congestion.

Traffic Scotland said there was congestion building on the bypass at Straiton going westbound and eastbound at Baberton. By 7.15am there was also congestion between Millerhill and Sheriffhall, and between Gilmerton and Dreghorn.

The M8 is also busy eastbound but moving at Junction 3 and Junction 2, but slowing again into the Junction 4 roadworks.

The M9 is busy southbound at Junction 2 and Junction 1A.