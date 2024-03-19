Edinburgh traffic: Crash at Hermiston Gait roundabout leads to lunchtime tailbacks on on Edinburgh City Bypass
and live on Freeview channel 276
Drivers in Edinburgh are facing delays after a crash on a major route in the city.
Emergency services are on the scene at the Hermiston Gait roundabout, where traffic is building.
The crash was reported at 12.29pm on Tuesday, March 19 and Traffic Scotland said the eastbound carriageway is restricted.
Motorists have been warned that there is a "slight build-up on the approach" to Hermiston Gait.
AA Traffic News reported: "Heavy traffic due to crash on A720 Edinburgh City Bypass Eastbound at M8 J1 (Hermiston Gait). On the roundabout." Police Scotland has been contacted for comment.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.