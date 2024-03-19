Edinburgh traffic: Crash at Hermiston Gait roundabout leads to lunchtime tailbacks on on Edinburgh City Bypass

Motorists warned about delays on major Edinburgh road
Kevin Quinn
By Kevin Quinn
Published 19th Mar 2024, 12:48 GMT
Updated 19th Mar 2024, 13:07 GMT
Drivers in Edinburgh are facing delays after a crash on a major route in the city.

Emergency services are on the scene at the Hermiston Gait roundabout, where traffic is building.

The crash was reported at 12.29pm on Tuesday, March 19 and Traffic Scotland said the eastbound carriageway is restricted.

Stock photo of Hermiston Gait by Lisa Ferguson, where a road traffic collision today has led to delays on the bypass.Stock photo of Hermiston Gait by Lisa Ferguson, where a road traffic collision today has led to delays on the bypass.
Stock photo of Hermiston Gait by Lisa Ferguson, where a road traffic collision today has led to delays on the bypass.

Motorists have been warned that there is a "slight build-up on the approach" to Hermiston Gait.

AA Traffic News reported: "Heavy traffic due to crash on A720 Edinburgh City Bypass Eastbound at M8 J1 (Hermiston Gait). On the roundabout." Police Scotland has been contacted for comment.

