Drivers in Edinburgh are facing delays after a crash on a major route in the city.

Emergency services are on the scene at the Hermiston Gait roundabout, where traffic is building.

The crash was reported at 12.29pm on Tuesday, March 19 and Traffic Scotland said the eastbound carriageway is restricted.

Stock photo of Hermiston Gait by Lisa Ferguson, where a road traffic collision today has led to delays on the bypass.

Motorists have been warned that there is a "slight build-up on the approach" to Hermiston Gait.