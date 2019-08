Have your say

Motorists are facing delays this morning after a three-car crash on a busy road just west of Edinburgh.

The collision - involving a Jaguar, Nissan Micra and Seat 500 - happened on the eastbound side of the A71 road near Wilkieston, at about 7:55am.

The crash happened on the A71 near Wilkieston. Pic: Google Maps

A police spokesman said there are no injuries but the crash is causing " a bit of obstruction."

A tweet by the council-run Edinburgh Travel News said there are delays this morning as a result of the crash, advising drivers to take care on approach.