Edinburgh traffic updates: Delays on City Bypass, Queensferry Road and A1 citybound
There are long delays westbound on the Edinburgh City Bypass this morning due to an earlier crash.
Thursday, 10th October 2019, 08:50 am
The collision around 7am caused all lanes to be temporarily blocked between Gilmerton and Straiton.
Queensferry Road is moving slowly citybound from Dalmeny and westbound from Parkgrove.
The West Approach Road is also moving slowly.
The M8 is moving slowly eastbound at Junctions two and three at Livingston, and into the roadworks from Junction four onwards.
In the city there are queues around Elm Row/Picardy Place, Burdiehouse Road and Ferry Road, Edinburgh City Council has reported.