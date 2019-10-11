Edinburgh traffic updates: Long tailbacks on M8, broken down HGV and Queensferry Street closure
There are long queues on the M8 eastbound in West Lothian, after traffic lights were turned off at the roundabout at Whitburn Junction 4.
Friday, 11th October 2019, 08:21 am
There are queues of up to 20 minutes back to Shotts Junction 5, but westbound lanes are not affected.
Traffic lights are also out at Ferry Road / East Fettes Avenue Junction, Edinburgh City Council has reported.
The M8 is also moving slowly eastbound around Newbridge, as is the M9 southbound at the merge with the M8.
An earlier broken down HGV citybound on Queensferry Road has now been cleared, and traffic is returning to normal.
Several bus diversions will be in place this morning as Queensferry Street will close due to roadworks at 9.30am.
A diversion will be in place via Drumsheugh gardens.
