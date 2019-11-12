Edinburgh traffic updates: Major delays on Queensferry Crossing causing tailbacks up to half an hour

Major congestion on the Queensferry Crossing is causing delays up to half an hour for some drivers.

Elsewhere the A720 City Bypass is particularly busy, with congestion Westbound between Straiton and Dreghorn and Gilmerton to Dreghorn, and Eastbound Calder to Baberton.

There is congestion Southbound on the M9, particularly Southbound at Junction 3, and on the M8 Eastbound at Junction 3.

The Queensferry Crossing.

