ScotRail is advising customers that all services across the country will be suspended from 7pm on Tuesday and there will be no rush hour services on Wednesday morning, as the extreme weather from Storm Jocelyn arrives.

With the safety of customers and staff of paramount importance, Network Rail has taken the decision to close the railway to passenger services while the worst of the weather hits the infrastructure. This will of course impact all Edinburgh Scotrail services.

The railway infrastructure across Scotland has been significantly impacted by Storm Isha, and it is expected that the predicted high winds throughout most of the country will continue to create challenges across the network.

Customers should note than any trains that depart prior to 7pm will complete their journey, but no services will begin their journey after that time.

Heavy winds of up to 60/70 mph are expected, which could lead to trees and other debris falling onto the tracks, making conditions unsafe to operate trains. This could also lead to trains being trapped on the network.

Many areas of the railway have already been impacted by the extreme weather conditions experienced since Sunday, and this represents an enhanced risk for further damage to the network.

Line closures will continue into Wednesday. As was the case this morning, each route will have to undergo a safety inspection before trains are able to operate, which means it will be later on Wednesday before any trains can run.

Phil Campbell, ScotRail Customer Operations Director, said: “The heavy wind and ongoing rain hitting most parts of the country mean that it will not be safe for our customers and our staff, and all ScotRail train services will be suspended from 19.00 tomorrow.

“This is the second withdrawal of train services this week, and we know the impact this has on customers, but the safety of staff and passengers will always be our priority.

“Our colleagues at Network Rail Scotland will again be working flat out to carry out safety checks, and assess what repairs are required to reopen the railway.

“However, customers will be unable to travel early on Wednesday morning, as trains will not be able to operate until the infrastructure has been made safe.

“We will update our website, mobile app, and social media feeds when we have more information, and customers should check for the latest updates before they attempt to travel.”

Customers whose journey has been cancelled or disrupted due to adverse weather can travel two days after the date on their ticket, or also apply for a refund on any unused tickets.