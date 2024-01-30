Edinburgh travel: Car and van crash leads to rush hour traffic problems on vital route into Edinburgh
Rush hour crash this morning at busy Edinburgh junction
A crash involving a car and a van at a busy Edinburgh junction this morning has caused rush hour traffic problems on a vital route into the city.
The crash at the Barnton Junction between the A90 Queensferry Road and A902 Maybury Road happened at around 6.15am this morning, and has left debris on the road.
The road remains partially blocked eastbound, with long delays and traffic congestion reportedly all the way back to Dalmeny.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “At around 6.15am on Tuesday, 30 January 30, police were called to a report of a two-vehicle crash at the Barnton junction on Queensferry Road, Edinburgh, involving a car and a van. The road was cleared at around 7.25am and enquiries remain ongoing.”