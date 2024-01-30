Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A crash involving a car and a van at a busy Edinburgh junction this morning has caused rush hour traffic problems on a vital route into the city.

The crash at the Barnton Junction between the A90 Queensferry Road and A902 Maybury Road happened at around 6.15am this morning, and has left debris on the road.

The road remains partially blocked eastbound, with long delays and traffic congestion reportedly all the way back to Dalmeny.