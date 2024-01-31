Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A crash at a busy motorway junction just outside Edinburgh this morning has led to traffic congestion heading into the city during the rush hour.

Delays of up to 25 minutes are still being reported by AA Traffic News at the busy junction heading southbound from the M9 onto the M8, just before the Hermiston Gait junction of the City of Edinburgh bypass.

The crash was first reported at 6.40am this morning, with one lane blocked at the slip road onto the M8 until 8.30am this morning, Wednesday, January 31. Despite both lanes now being open again, queuing traffic into Edinburgh is currently back to just after junction 2 of the M8 (Old Philpstoun).