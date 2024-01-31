News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING

Edinburgh travel: Crash at busy M8/ M9 junction leads to rush hour delays into Edinburgh

The crash happened just outside Edinburgh earlier this morning

Kevin Quinn
By Kevin Quinn
Published 31st Jan 2024, 08:31 GMT
Updated 31st Jan 2024, 08:40 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

A crash at a busy motorway junction just outside Edinburgh this morning has led to traffic congestion heading into the city during the rush hour.

Delays of up to 25 minutes are still being reported by AA Traffic News at the busy junction heading southbound from the M9 onto the M8, just before the Hermiston Gait junction of the City of Edinburgh bypass.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The crash was first reported at 6.40am this morning, with one lane blocked at the slip road onto the M8 until 8.30am this morning, Wednesday, January 31. Despite both lanes now being open again, queuing traffic into Edinburgh is currently back to just after junction 2 of the M8 (Old Philpstoun).

Police Scotland has been contacted for comment.

Related topics:TrafficTravel