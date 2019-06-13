Edinburgh travel: Downpours cause early morning disruption and delays

Heavy downpours are causing delays for commuters on numerous Edinburgh roads this morning.

On the A71 at Wilkieston there are reports a tree is hanging over the westbound side of the road. It is also being reported that telephone wires are the only thing holding the tree up.

Traffic is building up on numerous Edinburgh roads. PIC: Traffic Scotland

Larger vehicles are said to have to move into the oncoming lane to get past – drivers are being advised to take caution on the roads.

Traffic is also heavier than normal, with queueing traffic due to rain on the A720 Edinburgh City Bypass Westbound from A7 at the Sheriffhall Roundabout to A702 Biggar Road at Lothian Burn Junction.

Cameras show traffic is moving, but the current weather conditions are slowing things down.

There are severe delays of 17 minutes on The City Of Edinburgh Bypass Westbound between A720 Edinburgh City Bypass at Sheriffhall Roundabout and A720 Edinburgh City Bypass at Baberton Junction are also being reported.

Average speed at the moment is reported to be 15 mph, however delays are easing.