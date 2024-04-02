Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Work will soon get underway to significantly improve public spaces on Melville Crescent, thanks to £2.1 million in Transport Scotland funding secured by the City of Edinburgh Council.

Improvements to the historic city centre street which links Melville Street and Walker Street will complement the recently completed City Centre West to East Link (CCWEL) scheme, which connects Roseburn to Leith Walk via Haymarket and the West End with a safe and direct cycle route, as well as enhancing streets for those walking and cycling.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The public realm scheme, which begins on April 22, will include wider and resurfaced pavements using sandstone slabs in-keeping with the World Heritage Site and the reintroduction of setts on the road along Melville Crescent, reusing the setts which currently lie hidden under the existing asphalt surface. There will also be improved and additional crossing points, new lawn areas and street trees and cycle parking and benches added.

Designs for the project were originally developed as part of CCWEL and involved close collaboration with local stakeholders, along with Edinburgh World Heritage Trust, to ensure that proposals celebrate the unique World Heritage Site location.

An artist's impression of how the changes will transform Melville Crescent.

Councillor Scott Arthur, Transport and Environment Convener, said: "I’m delighted that we’re now able to press ahead with these improvements on Melville Crescent thanks to this significant funding secured from Transport Scotland.

"Not only will the changes create a much more welcoming environment, but they will restore some of the historic features unique to the street’s World Heritage status.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"As well as street trees and wider sandstone footways, I am delighted the setted street carriageway throughout Melville Crescent will return – using the setts which currently lie hidden under the existing asphalt surface.

"What’s more, the project will also benefit people travelling by foot, wheel or bike, complementing the fantastic, world-class CCWEL route, which I helped celebrate the opening of last week."

There will be some changes to traffic during the work, which will be delivered by CCWEL contractors Balfour Beatty and is expected to last until December. This includes the closure of Walker Street North and one-way, northbound traffic only on Walker Street South, from William Street to Melville Street.