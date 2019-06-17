Enforcement starts today with Edinburgh's new bus lane cameras

Drivers risk being fined if they drive in the bus lane during restricted times at three Edinburgh locations where new cameras have been installed.

The cameras - at Commercial Street, Liberton Road and South Gyle Broadway - went live on May 28th and have been put in to dissuade drivers from using bus lanes during peak hours and improve the flow of public transport in the city.

Only buses, taxis, motorcycles, pedal cyclists and emergency service vehicles can drive in bus lanes at these locations during the hours of operation – 7.30am to 9.30am and 4pm to 6.30pm, Monday to Friday.

Drivers risk receiving a charge notice if they drive in the bus lane during restricted times.

Warning notices were issued during the first two weeks of operation, with a further week's grace period before charges are due to start being issued from Monday June 17.

Bus lane cameras already operate on Calder Road, London Road, Prestonfield Avenue, The Jewel, Little France Drive, Kirkland Park Street and The Shore. Since being introduced in 2012, the cameras have brought in £4.4 million in fines.

Further cameras are due to be installed later this year.