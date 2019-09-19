Fast and Furious 9: List of Thursday road closures as filming takes place in Edinburgh

Have your say

TWO city centre streets will be closed to traffic today as filming continues for action movie Fast and Furious 9.

West College Street and South College Street have been shut since September 6 and will remain closed until 10pm on September 23. Local access is being maintained to the Festival Theatre loading bays.

The action movies is being filmed in Edinburgh throughout September.

The Hollywood blockbuster, starring Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Jordana Brewster, Tyrese Gibson and Chris "Ludacris" Bridges, is due out next year.

