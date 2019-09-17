Fast and Furious 9: List of Tuesday road closures as filming takes place in Edinburgh

Have your say

SEVERAL roads in the city centre are closed to traffic today as filming continues for Hollywood blockbuster Fast and Furious 9.

George Street will be shut between Frederick Street and Hanover Street until 10pm tonight, as will Castle Street (from Rose Street to George Street) and North Castle Street (from George Street to Hill Street).

The blockbuster movie is being filmed in the Capital for four weeks.

And over in the Old Town, Chambers Street and Guthrie Street will both be closed in their entirety until 10pm tomorrow.

West College Street and South College Street are also closed, except for local access to the Festival Theatre loading bays.

The four-week filming schedule involves close to 800 crew members, including 375 local hires working on location over the course of the shoot.

A full list of road closures is available here.

