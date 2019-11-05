Final arrangements including bins, buses and parking due to Edinburgh tram construction disruption released

Artists impressions of the tram extension to Newhaven (Photo: City of Edinburgh Council)

Three years of disruption due to the construction of the trams will begin on Monday as final arrangements for logistics around the first phase of construction come into force.

The tram extension to Newhaven project will begin construction of the first two sections of tracks on Constitution Street on Monday 18 November.

To help residents and businesses prepare for the months of disruption, Edinburgh City Council has released details of restrictions to parking and transport as well as temporary arrangements for core council services.

Disruption to last until 2022

Disruption for businesses and residents between Queen Charlotte Street and Constitution Place will face disruption until Summer 2020 at the earliest, while those between Foot of the Walk and Coatfield Lane will see 18 months of work lasting until Spring 2021.

Further work between Coatfield Lane and Queen Charlotte Street and between Constitution Place and Tower Place will then take place from Spring 2021 and Autumn 2021, finishing in Spring 2022 and Autumn 2022 respectively.

Transport convener, councillor Lesley Macinnes, said: "This is a significant moment as we make the final preparations for work to begin on taking trams to Newhaven and we want to make sure the residents and businesses who'll be most impacted by this first phase have all the information they need.

"The Trams to Newhaven team and our contractors are united in approaching this major and transformational project with openness and diligence so that disruption is minimised as far as possible and communities are fully up to speed with each stage of the works."

£2.4m of support to businesses

Among the details released include the establishment of a 'logistics hub' in Mitchell Street which will support businesses with deliveries and dispatches, with residents also able to get help from the hub.

Other support to businesses will be provided as part of a £2.4m scheme.

The council have confirmed there will be no on-street parking throughout construction. Communal bins will also be moved to side streets with bus diversions in place throughout.

Lothian's number 12 service towards Seafield will divert via Duke Street, Academy Street, Wellington Place and John's Place, and towards the city centre via East Hermitage Place, Vanburgh Place, and Duke Street.

The 16 and N16 will be diverted via Great Junction Street, Henderson Street and The Shore in both directions.

Diversions for private traffic will be put in place on Friday 15 November, with access to Kirkgate House from Laurie Street and to Coatfield Lane from Queen Charlotte Street maintained during the first phase of construction.