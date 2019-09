Have your say

ACCESS to a busy city centre thoroughfare has reopened following reports of an early morning collision.

Frederick Street was closed to traffic from the Princes Street end following the incident shortly before 7am.

Road restrictions were put in place, while Lothian bus services including the 10, 11, 12, 16, 24, 29, 41 and 43 were subject to diversions.

But it has now been confirmed the road has reopened and access to all vehicles restored.