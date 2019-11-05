'Free for all' due to traffic light failure on major Edinburgh roundabout

The lights on Sherriffhall Roundabout are used to filter traffic through but it has been reported that they are currently down.

Sheriffhall Roundabout is located on the A720 city bypass to the south-east of the city.

Faults with the lights may affect traffic on Old Dalkeith Road, the bypass, the A7 and Millerhill Road which all use the roundabout.

The lights are down on the spiral roundabout (Pic: Google Maps)

One Twitter user described the roundabout conditions as a "free for all".