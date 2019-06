Have your say

RUSH-HOUR commuters suffered delays after a two-car smash shut a major route out of the city this afternoon.

There were reports of a van and black cab colliding with one lane blocked in each direction on Haymarket Terrace shortly after 4pm.

One male driver is understood to have suffered minor injuries and was being checked over by paramedics.

Edinburgh Travel News tweeted: "Haymarket Terrace at the station - one lane blocked each way due to police attending an incident. Traffic slow both ways."