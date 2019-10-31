Here is everything you need to know about Edinburgh Open Streets this weekend

Open Streets Edinburgh has been running since May

Open Streets is returning to Edinburgh on Sunday 3 November as a continuation of the scheme which closes roads off to traffic to allow for activities and events.

Roads in the city centre will be closed from 11am until 5.30pm for the scheme.

Below is all of the activities that are due to take place as part of Open Streets.

Canongate Zone

All day: Royal Mile Primary School Outdoor Exhibition - An exhibition of a 'cityscape' created by pupils from the Royal Mile Primary School.

12pm to 3pm: Just Eat Cycles E-Bike Trials - A chance to try the new E-Bikes from Edinburgh’s Cycle Hire Scheme for free before they launch for the wider public in March 2020.

12pm to 5pm: Scottish Poetry Library - Visit the world’s leading resource for Scottish poetry.

12pm to 4.30pm: Street Play - Playing outside whatever the weather with Canongate Youth’s Play Rangers Team.

8am to 4pm: Dunbar's Close Garden - Laid out in the style and character of a 17th century garden this hidden gem is an oasis of peace and tranquillity.

10am to 4pm: Don’t Panic! The Edinburgh LDV are on patrol! - Meet the men of the Edinburgh LDV (early Home Guard) as they would have looked at the outbreak of the Second World War. The men and women of the local LDV will be stationed at the Museum of Edinburgh throughout the day, showing the various improvised weapons and tactics used in preparation the German invasion! Drill and Weapon demonstrations between12pm and 2pm.

2pm to 4pm: Life in 18th Century Edinburgh - Join Edinburgh Living History in the People’s Story Museum as they recount stories of 18th century Edinburgh. Free and drop in activities, no need to book.

West High Street Zone

All day: Just Eat Cycle Hire, from the courtyard, City Chambers

2pm to 3pm: Social Dancing - Edinburgh Swing Dance Society are hosting an outdoor social dance for the swing dancers of Edinburgh.

2.30pm and 3.30pm: Royal Mile Walking Tours - Free walking tours around Edinburgh's historic Old Town, with expert local guides from the Edinburgh Festival Voluntary Guides Association showing you the hidden corners of the area. Meet at the City Chambers.

4pm to 4.20pm: House of Jack Street Dance - This session will start with a performance by House of Jack youth company, the Mini Jackers, followed by a chance to join in and learn some dances.

East High Street Zone

12pm to 4.30pm: Street Games in the marquee - Play giant chess, badminton and Connect 4 on the Royal Mile.

12pm to 5pm: Explore Edinburgh’s Literary Quarter - self guided tours - This introductory, self-guided free tour will lead you through some of the sites and stories of a still-thriving area.

3pm to 4pm: Edinburgh Community Yoga - Community yoga class in the marquee. Mats provided in four 15 minute sessions.

12.30pm to 4pm: Knitting in the Storytelling Centre - Open to all who want to join in with other handcrafts. Free patterns, wool and needles provided.

12pm: Urban Sketchers meetup - Urban Sketchers is a global community of artists that draw on location where they live or travel. They aim to raise the artistic, storytelling and educational value of on-location drawing, promoting its practice, and connecting people where they live and travel. They meet regularly to sketch on location and welcome new members with people invited to come along with a sketchbook and some pens and pencils. Meet at the Scottish Storytellers Centre.

