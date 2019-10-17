Lothian buses celebrate 'huge achievement' as they are nominated for three awards at UK Bus Awards
Lothian have been nominated for three awards at the annual UK Bus Awards.
The bus operator will go up against bus companies across the country including Stagecoach Merseyside, Nottingham City Transport and Translink Metro for the title of Top City Operator, and has also been nominated for a marketing initiative award.
EastCoastbuses is also up for the Shire Operator of the Year award for its services in East Lothian.
Read More
Richard Hall, managing director for Lothian said: “We are absolutely delighted to be nominated as finalists in three categories at the UK Bus Awards 2019. It demonstrates the commitment of all the teams across our whole business to delivering for our customers.
"The nominations are terrific recognition for the efforts of every single one of our team who have worked incredibly hard to build a reliable, safe and convenient public transport network that delivers for the residents and visitors across The Lothians.”
"To be a shortlisted in the Top City Operator category already places Lothian as one of the best bus companies in the country. It’s also great to see innovations in services and marketing, which has earned them a place on the Marketing Initiative of the Year shortlist. We wish the whole team at Lothian the very best of luck.”